Body recovered during search for swimmer who went missing near Tiki Island

A body has been recovered during the search for a 21-year-old man who went missing while swimming near Tiki Island on Saturday, officials say.

Authorities say the man was swimming with family members near the railroad tracks that run along I-45 at Tiki Island when he went missing.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Tiki Island Police and the Texas City Police Department drone squad searched for the missing swimmer.

On Sunday night, the search was suspended. Officials say it went from a rescue effort to a recovery mission.

The sheriff’s office says a body was recovered early Monday near Virginia Point. The medical examiner will confirm the man’s identity.