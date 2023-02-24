Body found yards away from burned vehicle in northwest Houston by construction workers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in north Harris County.
Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says on Friday morning a construction crew found a burned vehicle while on site near Grand Avenue, east of Fairbanks North Houston Road.
SUGGESTED: Man ran back to club with gunshot wounds after shooting in Houston, police investigating
Sheriff Gonzalez reported a body was found about 50 yards away from the vehicle.
READ MORE CRIME-RELATED STORIES
No other details have been provided at this time