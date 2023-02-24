Expand / Collapse search

Body found yards away from burned vehicle in northwest Houston by construction workers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in north Harris County.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says on Friday morning a construction crew found a burned vehicle while on site near Grand Avenue, east of Fairbanks North Houston Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez reported a body was found about 50 yards away from the vehicle.

