Body found in wooded area of Houston’s Memorial Park

Houston police say a body was found at Memorial Park on Friday morning.

An investigation is underway near 6731 Memorial Drive after the discovery was made around 8 a.m.

Police say the male’s body was found in a wooded area of the park.

According to HPD, preliminary information indicates that the body was in a state of decomposition.

Police did not provide information on the person’s age or when or how they died.

The investigation continues.