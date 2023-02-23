Police are investigating after a body was found in front of Harvey Brown Elementary in Channelview.

Around 5:30 a.m. Harris County deputies responded to reports of a man in the middle of the road. When officials arrived, they confirmed the man was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Saul Suarez, a preliminary investigation determined the gunfire started in the Sterling Green subdivision. A neighbor saw possible suspects breaking into someone's car and notified the homeowner of what was going on.

The homeowner reportedly came outside and saw them breaking into their car and that's when the disturbance began. The homeowner is said to have begun following the suspects who, Major Suarez says, were possibly driving in a white 4-door sedan.

Major Suarez says the disturbance continued to Beltway 8 and Sterling Green Drive and ended on Wallisville Road, near Harvey Brown Elementary.

The homeowner was reportedly on the phone with police to tell them where they were going while following the suspects.

Sometime during the incident, gunfire was exchanged, and the man shot was reportedly pushed out of the white sedan.

Classes at Harvey Brown Elementary were delayed until 10:15 a.m.

Major Saurez says the man found dead is considered to be a suspect and is between 16 to 20-years old.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted, "At first glance, it does not appear to be an auto-pedestrian crash. It appears the body may have been dumped out of a vehicle."

Deputies are still on the scene of Wallisville Road near Rancho Paloma and officials are actively looking for possible suspects in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the information is preliminary, so details could possibly change.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.