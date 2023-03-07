Body found during search for missing twin brothers in Galveston

A body has been found during the search for 13-year-old twin brothers who went missing while swimming near Pleasure Pier in Galveston, officials say.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol, a body was found around 2 a.m. Tuesday near 28th Street and Seawall Blvd and matches the description of one of the missing boys.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search for missing twins out of Galveston

Galveston Island Beach Patrol said the boys’ family called 911 on Sunday after the boys went missing in the water on the west side of Pleasure Pier around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say the brothers, Josue and Jefferson, were last seen in chest-deep or waist-deep water, and no one confirmed seeing the boys go underwater. We’re told the twins did not know how to swim.

"Nobody confirms seeing them go underwater," explains Lt. Austin Kirwin with Galveston Beach Patrol. "So essentially what happened is they were out in the water, the parents briefly lost sight of them, and they looked back up into that area, and they did not see them any longer."

Multiple agencies including the Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team, Beach Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and volunteers were out searching for the twins since Sunday.