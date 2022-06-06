Bodies believed to be two missing people located in Montgomery Co.

The bodies of two people were found in a wooded area of New Caney on Sunday. Authorities say the bodies are linked to two different missing persons cases in the area.

Human remains were found along a remote, wooded area near Fairway Drive and Putters Green in New Caney, just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle, two men riding four-wheelers spotted an abandoned blue BMW convertible in the woods and called 911.

"Our officers responded, found the bodies in the late stages of decomposition in the woodland," said Carlisle.

A long gun was also found near the scene.

"One of the bodies was outside the vehicle; the other (female) was inside the trunk of the vehicle. Right now, we’re looking at anywhere between a week and a half to two weeks that they could’ve been out here," said Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have now linked the two bodies to two separate missing persons cases dating back to May 23.

"The female victim has been positive identified as Magen Madison Leach; 19-years-old. The other body, which is not positively identified, is believed to be the registered owner of the vehicle," said Spencer.

Law enforcement believe Leach may have been with 20-year-old Manuel Alejandro Fuentes when she disappeared.

FOX 26 spoke with Fuentes’ family on the phone Monday afternoon. The family said they received a call from investigators the day before but are still waiting for information.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Leach's family initially became worried she would become victim of trafficking if not found.

Residents like David Barngrover, who live near the area where the bodies were found, worry about their safety.

"I’ve got four kids here myself, and we don’t let them play out front, you know. Definitely won’t be letting them play out front if people are going missing and turning up dead," Barngrover said.

Law enforcement officials don't believe there is a threat to the public.

Investigators are currently waiting for autopsy results to confirm the identity of the other body.

So far, no motive has been named in this case.