Several boaters, including four children, were rescued from a sinking boat on Lake Conroe Tuesday night.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call just as the fireworks shows ended that a boat with a dozen people was sinking near the Walden Marina. All boaters had life jackets on the sinking 22-foot Chris Craft boat.

A 22-foot Chris Craft boat sunk Tuesday night carrying a dozen people including 4 children. (Photo courtesy of i45NOW)

A pontoon boat owner stopped to assist. However, his boat could only hold nine of the 12 people from the sinking boat. The Conroe Fire Department rescued the remaining boaters.

According to deputies, a larger boat passed by, creating a large water flow, causing the boat to sink after water poured over its side.

All the boaters were taken to the hospital and received medical clearance.

The sunken boat was recovered.

All boaters had on life jackets. (Photo courtesy of i45NOW)

Montgomery County authorities say many boats had their docking lights on, which hindered the night vision of other boaters. They recommend that only navigation and all-around lights be used when boating.