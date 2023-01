article

If you drive a BMW, your vehicle could be the subject of a recall.

The automaker is recalling thousands of vehicles over a software malfunction.

The recall affects more than 14,000 iX, i4, and i7 models.

BMW says the issue is related to the high voltage battery electronic unit.

This can cause a loss of power and an increase crash risks.

Owners can still drive until a software update becomes available.