Blue Bell truck crashes through gate and into detention pond in Spring

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The Brief A Blue Bell delivery truck crashed into a detention pond behind a North Harris County gas station Thursday morning. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation; no other injuries or vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and motorists should expect traffic delays in the Aldine Westfield area.



A Blue Bell Ice Cream delivery truck crashed into a detention pond behind a gas station Thursday morning in North Harris County.

What we know:

The accident happened around 10 a.m. at a Chevron station in the 21700 block of Aldine Westfield Road. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies, the truck reportedly crashed through a gate on the gas station property before falling into a large hole, identified by fire officials as a detention pond.

(Source: Spring Fire Department)

Spring Fire Department Engine 73 and EMS personnel responded to the scene to help the driver. Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities issued a traffic alert for the area, advising motorists to expect delays near the 21700 block of Aldine Westfield Road. A heavy-duty wrecker was requested to remove the truck from the pond.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.