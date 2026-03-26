Blue Bell truck crashes through gate and into detention pond in Spring
SPRING, Texas - A Blue Bell Ice Cream delivery truck crashed into a detention pond behind a gas station Thursday morning in North Harris County.
What we know:
The accident happened around 10 a.m. at a Chevron station in the 21700 block of Aldine Westfield Road. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies, the truck reportedly crashed through a gate on the gas station property before falling into a large hole, identified by fire officials as a detention pond.
(Source: Spring Fire Department)
Spring Fire Department Engine 73 and EMS personnel responded to the scene to help the driver. Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.
Authorities issued a traffic alert for the area, advising motorists to expect delays near the 21700 block of Aldine Westfield Road. A heavy-duty wrecker was requested to remove the truck from the pond.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Spring Fire Department and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.