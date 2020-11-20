Black Friday travel deals offer discounts for trips next year

If you're feeling some wanderlust but don't feel safe traveling now, many travel companies are offering Black Friday deals for travel next year.

Planning a trip for next year can not only give you something to look forward to, you can save big right now. And many travel companies have enhanced their cancellation policies if COVID-19 is still a deterrent when you travel.

"Our travel agents are anticipating travel will likely be lower due to occupancy restrictions, social distancing, and a focus on small group travel. So travelers are beginning to make their plans now for next year and beyond," said Josh Zuber with AAA Texas.

AAA Texas has a Recovery 2020 offer. If you book a trip by the end of this for next year, you can get up $750 back.

Or check out this deal for up to 12.5% off a book and pay-in-full discount.

"Book travel by the end of this year for 2021 or 2022 and pay in full, and you can receive discounts up to 12.5% on destinations around the globe," said Zuber.

Dreaming of an African adventure?

"Small group tours to Africa. We're seeing offers for discounts as high as $1000, again booking through the end of this year for next year," Zuber explained.

AAA says Viking and AmaWaterways offer free airfare on some river cruises, while other cruise lines are chopping prices.

Or book a vacation package through Pleasant Holidays to destinations around the world.

"You can receive up $150 in savings, or a $150 activity voucher. And there's another offer here, you can get a free three-day car rental when you book three nights or more of a stay in Hawaii," said Zuber.

Pay for a two-day ticket to Universal Studios in Orlando, get the third day free. And be sure to ask about rescheduling or cancellation policies for any trip because many are being more flexible now.

Said Zuber, "Many travel providers understand the hesitation you might be feeling and know there's still some uncertainty out there. In some cases they're providing enhanced cancellation options."

AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map features the latest state and local travel restrictions. TripTik.AAA.com can help plan road trips.

