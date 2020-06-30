Big Love Cancer Care virtual birthday bash kicks off

Every year, Big Love Cancer Care helps over 100,000 individuals dealing with pediatric cancer.

The roadblocks of COVID-19 have dramatically changed the way the nonprofit operates this year.

All of their critical spring fundraisers had to be canceled, so the folks at Big Love Cancer Care have gotten creative with a virtual birthday bash in honor of their namesake, Brooke, who would have turned 19 in July.

The event includes an online auction plus many other opportunities to get involved.

You can find out more at BigLoveCancerCare.org