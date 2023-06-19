University of Houston Athletics is planning to feature single-game themes for Cougars football this season as it counts down to September’s opener.

The inaugural Big 12 season will include seven on-campus home games, the most for the Houston football program in eight seasons.

This year’s UH senior class will be honored with a pregame tribute ahead of the program’s season finale. That will be a home game against Oklahoma State on November 18.

The Houston football program recently set a TDECU Stadium record with the sale of 23,500 season tickets. Over the last two seasons, the Cougars achieved 20 combined wins, and they’re looking to expand on that record.

The game themes for the 2023 season include the following:

"Celebrate Houston" – UTSA – Sept. 2 – 6 p.m.

"Big 12" presented by Coca-Cola – TCU – Sept. 16 – 7 p.m.

"Family Weekend" – Sam Houston – Sept. 23 – 6 p.m.

"Hispanic Heritage/Black Out Game" – West Virginia – Oct. 12 – 6 p.m.

"Heroes Night" (Military & First Responders) presented by TDECU – Texas – Oct. 21

"Homecoming" presented by UHAA – Cincinnati – Nov. 11

"Senior Day" presented by ICON – Oklahoma State – Nov. 18

Cougars fans are encouraged to act fast if they want to snag the best seats this season. Seven-game season ticket packages are now on sale with prices starting at $175. Go to their website to learn more.