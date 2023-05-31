The University of Houston Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs will kick off the Big 12 Conference season at 7 p.m. on September 16 from TDECU Stadium in Houston. The game will be played on FOX, the league office announced Wednesday.

The game will be the first of several early television selections by FOX and ESPN. The league office said it will release additional television selections in the coming weeks.

Houston is coming off an 8-win season in 2022, while TCU advanced to the College Football Playoffs National Championship game before falling to the Georgia Bulldogs and finishing the season 13-2.

The Cougars are entering their first season of competing in the Big 12 after previously competing in the American Athletic Conference.

The game is expected to be a sellout, as both schools have large and passionate fan bases with hopes of starting an in-state rivalry.

The game will be a major test for both teams. TCU is looking to build on its success of last season, while Houston is looking to make a name for itself in the Big 12.