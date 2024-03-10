University of Houston basketball player Jamal Shead and head coach Kelvin Sampson received big honors from the Big 12 Conference on Sunday.

Shead was named Conference Player of the Year along with Defensive Player of the Year.

SUGGESTED: Savannah Bananas sell out first-ever game in major league stadium at Minute Maid Park

Sampson was named Conference Coach of the Year.

WACO, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) talks to Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson during the Big 12 college basketball game between Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars on February 24, 2024, at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texa Expand

The Cougars, who are currently 28-3, and #1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball poll, went undefeated on their home court during the regular season.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The next game for the Cougars will come on Thursday during the Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship against either TCU or Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Central Time in Kansas City.