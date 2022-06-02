Biden to discuss mass shootings, gun reform in primetime address

President Biden will address the nation in primetime Thursday to discuss the recent spate of mass shootings and plead for Congress to take action.

The White House said Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the need for Congress "to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day." It won’t be the first time the president has addressed widespread gun violence in recent weeks.

On May 14, in Buffalo, New York, a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in a racist rampage. A day later, a man in Southern California killed one person and injured five others when he opened fire at a Taiwanese church.

On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. And Wednesday, a man bought an AR-style rifle hours before he walked into a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital and killed four people before killing himself.

Hours after the school shooting in Texas, Biden delivered an impassioned plea for additional gun control legislation, asking: "When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?"

He repeated his appeal a few days later in a commencement address at the University of Delaware.

"Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died," Biden said. "We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer."

Over the years, Biden has been intimately involved in the gun control movement’s most notable successes, such as the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004, and its most troubling disappointments, including the failure to pass new legislation after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

As president, Biden has tried to address gun violence through executive orders. He faces few new options now, but executive action might be the best the president can do, given Washington's sharp divisions on gun control legislation.

In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators met recently to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts.

Encouraging state "red flag" laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.

"There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook," said Murphy who represented the Newtown area as a congressman at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting. "And while, in the end, I may end up being heartbroken, I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.