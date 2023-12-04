Houston crime: Package thieves targeting deliveries left outside homes

Package thieves are on the prowl this holiday season now targeting deliveries left outside homes across the Houston area.

"They’re so bold," said Michelle Kyle. "He just came right up, didn’t look around. He just picked it up and took off."

Following Cyber Monday, officials typically expect more package thefts with the increase in shipments. Only one week later and porch pirates are already busy across Houston.

On Monday, FOX 26 received several videos from the Houston area recorded in the last week or so. Every video shows a person grabbing a package from outside a home and walking or running away.

According to safewise.com, there were an estimated 119 million packages stolen last year across the United States worth about $6 billion.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department arrested a man near downtown, who is accused of stealing freshly delivered packages. According to HPD, "[Investigators were] able to use pictures, videos, and a license plate residents sent in to find this man. He was out on bond for burglary of a building and has several felony warrants from another state."

How to prevent package theft (According to SafeWise)

There are many things you can do to help deter porch pirates, but these five tips are my essential guide to keeping your packages out of the hands of thieves.

1. Opt into delivery alerts. You can get alerts from both retailers and shippers to track the movements of your packages and know the moment they’re delivered. Apps like Shop (my favorite) help you track deliveries and online purchases from any retailer all in one place.

2. Require signatures. This ensures that your package won’t be left on the front porch unattended—especially valuable items. Requiring a signature means your goods will end up in a human’s hands, not dropped on a porch or in front of a door.

3. Make alternative arrangements. If you can’t be home to bring in those packages, have them delivered somewhere else. You can use a package locker service (like Amazon), ask a friend or neighbor, use a personal delivery locker on your porch, or ask that the package be held at the carrier’s depot for you to pick up in person.

4. Use technology. Doorbell cams, outdoor security cameras, and full-on security systems can keep you in the know about what’s happening in front of your home and with your packages. I recommend tech that does more than capture a clip of a bad actor stealing your stuff. Look for two-way talk, customized recorded messages, flashing lights, alarming sounds, sirens, and professional monitoring.

5. Work with your neighbors. More porch pirates are working together to grab as much as they can from entire neighborhoods. Check in to see if anyone has had a package stolen and make a plan to work together to keep an eye out for unusual cars, unfamiliar people, and sketchy security cam footage.