Betting on hope: Local foundation raises funds for domestic violence survivors

The Brief The You Have a Purpose Foundation is hosting its annual Casino Royale "Bet on Her" fundraiser on Thursday, October 8 at Momentum BMW in Houston. The event raises funds and awareness for survivors of domestic violence in the Houston area. Thirteen women leaving the Houston Area Women's Center will receive full trade school scholarships and wraparound support services.



The You Have a Purpose Foundation has partnered with Mega 101 FM, the Law Office of Domingo Garcia, and the Texas Technical Trade School to uplift local survivors. The Casino Royale event features an evening of entertainment aimed at giving women the tools they need to start fresh after escaping abuse.

What they're saying:

"It is called You Have a Purpose Foundation Casino Royale Bet on Her, and what we do is we raise awareness and funds for domestic violence survivors," says Cindy Burbano, president of the You Have a Purpose Foundation. "Not only are we raising funds, but we are going to be giving out 13 scholarships to survivors from the Houston Area Women's Center so once they leave the center, they are prepared to take on their next chapter with their kids."

"Through Texas Technical Trade School, we have scholarships for women who want to get into trades like electrical and HVAC to help them do something more with their lives," says Elvia Quintanilla, founder and executive director of Texas Technical Trade School. "We also have wraparound services for them like gas assistance, childcare assistance, and building their confidence so they can take that next step."

Why you should care:

Domestic violence impacts thousands of families across the Houston region every year. Escaping an abusive relationship often requires complete financial independence. By providing trade skills and critical support like childcare, these organizations help survivors secure stable careers so they can rebuild their lives safely.

Local perspective:

The Houston Area Women's Center connects survivors with immediate shelter and resources. Partnering with local trade programs allows former residents to transition directly from emergency support into high-demand careers in electrical and HVAC work.

What you can do:

Community members can attend the Casino Royale event to support the scholarship fund or seek direct assistance if experiencing domestic abuse.

Attend the event: Tickets and details are available online at Tickets and details are available online at https://youhaveapurposefoundation.org

Get help: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).