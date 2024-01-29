If you’re single in Texas and looking for love, then you’re in a good place.

A new study ranks the Lone Star State as the second in the country for singles.

Wallethub ranked all 50 states’ dating-friendliness based on more than two dozen metrics across three key categories: dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun.

Florida took the top spot as the best state for singles, according to the study.

Texas was ranked second overall. According to the study, Texas has a wide variety of attractions, a high rate of employment growth, and a lot of people who are interested in online dating.

Rounding out the top five, California took third place, New York was ranked fourth, and Pennsylvania came in fifth.

The worst state for singles? West Virginia, according to the study.

