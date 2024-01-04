Best Buy stopping sales of DVD's, Blu-Ray discs

Best Buy is phasing out all sales of DVD's and Blu-Rays.

A Best Buy store in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Best Buy Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 29. Photographer: Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The retailer pledged to continue to sell physical discs through the 2023 holiday season, but now many shelves are being removed.

Company leaders say the move will help them make room for more advanced gadgets.

Best Buy will continue to sell video games.