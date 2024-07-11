Beryl recovery: Houston cooling centers, distribution events for Thursday
HOUSTON - More than 1 million people remain without power on Thursday across the Greater Houston area amid a heat advisory.
Cooling centers and distribution events continue to operate to provide help to those who need it.
OUTAGE TRACKER: More than 1M still without power Thursday across Houston area
See a list of resources below.
Houston
Drive Through Distribution Locations
(1:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
Acres Homes MSC
- 6719 West Montgomery Rd. 77091
Northeast MSC
- 9720 Spaulding St. 77016
Sunnyside MSC
- 4410 Reed Rd. 77051
Southwest MSC
- 6400 High Star Dr. 77074
Denver Harbor MSC
- 6402 Market St. 77007
White Oak Conference Center
- (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
- 7603 Antoine Dr. 77088
Memorial Assistance Ministries
- (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
- 1625 Blaylock Rd. 77080
Cooling Centers, Charging Centers and Shelters
City of Houston - Cooling Centers
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074
- Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091
- Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, Texas 77051
- Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
West Gray Multi-Purpose Center
- Address: 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Moody Community Center
- Address: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Kingwood Community Center
- Address: 4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345
- Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4014 Market St, Houston, TX 77020
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77026
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Houston Public Library
Open Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 9 a.m. – 6 pm.
Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Neighborhood Center)
- Address: 11903 Bellaire, 77072
- Phone: 832-393-1820
Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library
- Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489
- Phone: 832-393-2370
Bracewell Neighborhood Library
- Address: 9002 Kingspoint, 77075
- Phone: 832-393-2580
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
- Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009
- Phone: 832-393-1720
Central Library
- Address: 500 McKinney, 77002
- Phone: 832-393-1313
Flores Neighborhood Library
- Address: 110 N Milby, 77004
- Phone: 832-393-1780
Johnson Neighborhood Library
- Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051
- Phone: 832-393-2550
Jungman Neighborhood Library
- Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057
- Phone: 832-393-1860
Kendall Neighborhood Library
- Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079
- Phone: 832-393-1880
Montrose Neighborhood Library
- Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
- Phone: 832-393-1800
Oak Forest Neighborhood Library
- Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018
- Phone: 832-393-1960
Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library
- Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042
- Phone: 832-393-2011
Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)
- Address: 6400 High Star, 77074
- Phone: 832-393-2660
Stanaker Neighborhood Library
- Address: 611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011
- Phone: 832-393-2080
Walter Neighborhood Library
- Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036
- Phone: 832-393-2500
Family History Research Center
- Address: 5300 Caroline St, 77004
- Phone: 832-393-2600
African American History Research Center
- Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019
- Phone: 832-393-1440
Houston History Research Center
- Address: 550 McKinney, 77002
- Phone: 832-393-1662
YMCA - Cooling Centers
Duncan
- Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Perry
- Address: 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
- Hours: 4:30 AM – 9:00 PM
Tellepsen
- Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Trotter
- Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Weekley
- Address: 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston TX 77025
- Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Alief
- Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083
- Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM
International Services
- Address: 3110 Hayes Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082
- Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Non-profit - Cooling Centers
Lakewood Church
- Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Compudopt Office
- Address: 1602 Airline Drive, Houston, Texas 77009
- Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Details: The charging stations can accommodate up to 25 persons at one time. Six laptops will also be available for use by families.
American Red Cross - Shelter Locations
BakerRipleyGulfton Sharpstown Campus,
- Address: 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074
- Hours: OpensTuesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM then starting Wednesday, July 10 the location will be open 24 hours
BakerRipleyRipley House
- Address: 4410 Navigation, Houston, TX 77011
- Hours: Open 24 hours
- Details: This location will be staffed with paramedics from HFD for anyone needing minor medical support
Champion Forest Baptist Church
- Address: 16518nJersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040
- Hours: Open 24 hours
Harris County
Precinct 1
Cooling Centers
- Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St., Houston, 77088
- Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020
Distribution Locations
- Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out)
- Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center - 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054
- Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088
- Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020
Precinct 2
Cooling Centers
- Hardy Community Center: 11901 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076
- EHAC: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX, 77505
- Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo St, Channelview, TX 77530
Precinct 3
All programming at Precinct 3 Community Centers are cancelled until further notice; however, they will begin distributing water and food while supplies last.
Due to power issues, the following Community Centers will close after supplies run out:
- Barrett Station Community Center
- May Community Center
- San Jacinto Community Center
- George H.W. Bush Community Center
The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:
- Crosby Community Center
- Big Stone Lodge
- Trini Mendenhall Community Center
- Juergen's Hall Community Center
For more information, contact the community center directly: www.pct3.com/Explore/Community-Centers
Precinct 4
Community Centers opening Wednesday - Friday, 11am to 1pm for food and water distribution are:
- Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084
- Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (in addition to MREs and water we may have red cross providing hot meals, subject to availability)
Cooling Centers open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:
- Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084
- Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074
- Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
- Hockley Community Center: 28515 Old Washington Rd, Hockley, TX
- Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX
For more information, contact the community center directly: https://cp4.harriscountytx.gov/Community-Centers