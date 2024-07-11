Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
8
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Harris County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:52 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:24 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Wharton County, Fort Bend County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, San Jacinto County, Houston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Washington County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Waller County, Inland Galveston County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 10:58 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:07 PM CDT until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County

Beryl recovery: Houston cooling centers, distribution events for Thursday

By
Published  July 11, 2024 12:45pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - More than 1 million people remain without power on Thursday across the Greater Houston area amid a heat advisory.

Cooling centers and distribution events continue to operate to provide help to those who need it.

See a list of resources below.

Houston

Drive Through Distribution Locations

(1:00 PM - 5:00 PM)

Acres Homes MSC

  • 6719 West Montgomery Rd. 77091

Northeast MSC

  • 9720 Spaulding St. 77016

Sunnyside MSC

  • 4410 Reed Rd. 77051

Southwest MSC

  • 6400 High Star Dr. 77074

Denver Harbor MSC

  • 6402 Market St. 77007

White Oak Conference Center

  • (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
  • 7603 Antoine Dr. 77088

Memorial Assistance Ministries

  • (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
  • 1625 Blaylock Rd. 77080

Cooling Centers, Charging Centers and Shelters

City of Houston - Cooling Centers  

Southwest Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074
  • Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091
  • Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

  • Address: 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, Texas 77051
  • Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

West Gray Multi-Purpose Center            

  • Address: 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
  • Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM                  

Moody Community Center                  

  • Address: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
  • Hours: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM                   

Kingwood Community Center                  

  • Address: 4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345
  • Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center              

  • Address: 4014 Market St, Houston, TX 77020
  • Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Kashmere Multi-Service Center              

  • Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77026
  • Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM                   

Houston Public Library

Open Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 9 a.m. – 6 pm.

Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Neighborhood Center)

  • Address:  11903 Bellaire, 77072
  • Phone:  832-393-1820

Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489
  • Phone: 832-393-2370

Bracewell Neighborhood Library

  • Address:  9002 Kingspoint, 77075
  • Phone:  832-393-2580

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009
  • Phone:  832-393-1720

Central Library

  • Address: 500 McKinney, 77002
  • Phone:  832-393-1313

Flores Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 110 N Milby, 77004
  • Phone: 832-393-1780

Johnson Neighborhood Library

  • Address:  3517 Reed Rd, 77051
  • Phone:  832-393-2550

Jungman Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057
  • Phone:  832-393-1860

Kendall Neighborhood Library

  • Address:  609 N. Eldridge, 77079
  • Phone:  832-393-1880

Montrose Neighborhood Library

  • Address:  4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
  • Phone:  832-393-1800

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018
  • Phone:  832-393-1960

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042
  • Phone:  832-393-2011

Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)

  • Address: 6400 High Star, 77074
  • Phone: 832-393-2660

Stanaker Neighborhood Library

  • Address:  611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011
  • Phone: 832-393-2080

Walter Neighborhood Library

  • Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036
  • Phone: 832-393-2500

Family History Research Center

  • Address:  5300 Caroline St, 77004
  • Phone:  832-393-2600

African American History Research Center

  • Address:  1300 Victor St, 77019
  • Phone: 832-393-1440

Houston History Research Center

  • Address: 550 McKinney, 77002
  • Phone:  832-393-1662

YMCA - Cooling Centers

Duncan 

  • Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041 
  • Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM 

Perry  

  • Address: 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573 
  • Hours: 4:30 AM – 9:00 PM 

Tellepsen 

  • Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002 
  • Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM 

Trotter 

  • Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057 
  • Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM 

Weekley  

  • Address: 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston TX 77025 
  • Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM 

Alief  

  • Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083 
  • Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM 

International Services  

  • Address: 3110 Hayes Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082 
  • Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM  

Non-profit - Cooling Centers

Lakewood Church

  • Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027 
  • Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Compudopt Office

  • Address: 1602 Airline Drive, Houston, Texas 77009
  • Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
  • Details: The charging stations can accommodate up to 25 persons at one time. Six laptops will also be available for use by families.

American Red Cross - Shelter Locations

BakerRipleyGulfton Sharpstown Campus,  

  • Address: 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074
  • Hours: OpensTuesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM then starting Wednesday, July 10 the location will be open 24 hours 

BakerRipleyRipley House 

  • Address: 4410 Navigation, Houston, TX 77011
  • Hours: Open 24 hours
  • Details: This location will be staffed with paramedics from HFD for anyone needing minor medical support

Champion Forest Baptist Church

  • Address: 16518nJersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040
  • Hours: Open 24 hours

Harris County

Precinct 1

Cooling Centers

  • Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St., Houston, 77088
  • Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Distribution Locations

  • Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out)
  • Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center - 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054
  • Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088
  • Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Precinct 2

Cooling Centers

  • Hardy Community Center: 11901 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076
  • EHAC: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX, 77505
  • Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo St, Channelview, TX 77530

Precinct 3

All programming at Precinct 3 Community Centers are cancelled until further notice; however, they will begin distributing water and food while supplies last.

Due to power issues, the following Community Centers will close after supplies run out:

  • Barrett Station Community Center
  • May Community Center
  • San Jacinto Community Center
  • George H.W. Bush Community Center

The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:

  • Crosby Community Center
  • Big Stone Lodge
  • Trini Mendenhall Community Center
  • Juergen's Hall Community Center

For more information, contact the community center directly: www.pct3.com/Explore/Community-Centers

Precinct 4

Community Centers opening Wednesday - Friday, 11am to 1pm for food and water distribution are:

  • Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084
  • Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (in addition to MREs and water we may have red cross providing hot meals, subject to availability)

Cooling Centers open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:

  • Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084
  • Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074
  • Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
  • Hockley Community Center: 28515 Old Washington Rd, Hockley, TX
  • Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX

For more information, contact the community center directly: https://cp4.harriscountytx.gov/Community-Centers