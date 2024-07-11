More than 1 million people remain without power on Thursday across the Greater Houston area amid a heat advisory.

Cooling centers and distribution events continue to operate to provide help to those who need it.

See a list of resources below.

Houston

Drive Through Distribution Locations

(1:00 PM - 5:00 PM)

Acres Homes MSC

6719 West Montgomery Rd. 77091

Northeast MSC

9720 Spaulding St. 77016

Sunnyside MSC

4410 Reed Rd. 77051

Southwest MSC

6400 High Star Dr. 77074

Denver Harbor MSC

6402 Market St. 77007

White Oak Conference Center

(10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

7603 Antoine Dr. 77088

Memorial Assistance Ministries

(9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

1625 Blaylock Rd. 77080

Cooling Centers, Charging Centers and Shelters

City of Houston - Cooling Centers

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Address: 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, Texas 77051

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

West Gray Multi-Purpose Center

Address: 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Moody Community Center

Address: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Hours: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Kingwood Community Center

Address: 4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345

Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

Address: 4014 Market St, Houston, TX 77020

Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77026

Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Houston Public Library

Open Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 9 a.m. – 6 pm.

Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Neighborhood Center)

Address: 11903 Bellaire, 77072

Phone: 832-393-1820

Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489

Phone: 832-393-2370

Bracewell Neighborhood Library

Address: 9002 Kingspoint, 77075

Phone: 832-393-2580

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009

Phone: 832-393-1720

Central Library

Address: 500 McKinney, 77002

Phone: 832-393-1313

Flores Neighborhood Library

Address: 110 N Milby, 77004

Phone: 832-393-1780

Johnson Neighborhood Library

Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051

Phone: 832-393-2550

Jungman Neighborhood Library

Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057

Phone: 832-393-1860

Kendall Neighborhood Library

Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079

Phone: 832-393-1880

Montrose Neighborhood Library

Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006

Phone: 832-393-1800

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library

Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018

Phone: 832-393-1960

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042

Phone: 832-393-2011

Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)

Address: 6400 High Star, 77074

Phone: 832-393-2660

Stanaker Neighborhood Library

Address: 611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011

Phone: 832-393-2080

Walter Neighborhood Library

Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036

Phone: 832-393-2500

Family History Research Center

Address: 5300 Caroline St, 77004

Phone: 832-393-2600

African American History Research Center

Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019

Phone: 832-393-1440

Houston History Research Center

Address: 550 McKinney, 77002

Phone: 832-393-1662

YMCA - Cooling Centers

Duncan

Address: 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Perry

Address: 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573

Hours: 4:30 AM – 9:00 PM

Tellepsen

Address: 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Trotter

Address: 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Weekley

Address: 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston TX 77025

Hours: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Alief

Address: 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083

Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

International Services

Address: 3110 Hayes Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082

Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Non-profit - Cooling Centers

Lakewood Church

Address: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Compudopt Office

Address: 1602 Airline Drive, Houston, Texas 77009

Hours: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Details: The charging stations can accommodate up to 25 persons at one time. Six laptops will also be available for use by families.

American Red Cross - Shelter Locations

BakerRipleyGulfton Sharpstown Campus,

Address: 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074

Hours: OpensTuesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM then starting Wednesday, July 10 the location will be open 24 hours

BakerRipleyRipley House

Address: 4410 Navigation, Houston, TX 77011

Hours: Open 24 hours

Details: This location will be staffed with paramedics from HFD for anyone needing minor medical support

Champion Forest Baptist Church

Address: 16518nJersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040

Hours: Open 24 hours

Harris County

Precinct 1

Cooling Centers

Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St., Houston, 77088

Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Distribution Locations

Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center - 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054

Lincoln Park Community Center - 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088

Julia C. Hester House - 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Precinct 2

Cooling Centers

Hardy Community Center: 11901 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076

EHAC: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX, 77505

Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo St, Channelview, TX 77530

Precinct 3

All programming at Precinct 3 Community Centers are cancelled until further notice; however, they will begin distributing water and food while supplies last.

Due to power issues, the following Community Centers will close after supplies run out:

Barrett Station Community Center

May Community Center

San Jacinto Community Center

George H.W. Bush Community Center

The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:

Crosby Community Center

Big Stone Lodge

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

Juergen's Hall Community Center

For more information, contact the community center directly: www.pct3.com/Explore/Community-Centers

Precinct 4

Community Centers opening Wednesday - Friday, 11am to 1pm for food and water distribution are:

Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (in addition to MREs and water we may have red cross providing hot meals, subject to availability)

Cooling Centers open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:

Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074

Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Hockley Community Center: 28515 Old Washington Rd, Hockley, TX

Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX

For more information, contact the community center directly: https://cp4.harriscountytx.gov/Community-Centers