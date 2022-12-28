Beloved Houston bartender killed in Dec. 18 shooting remembered at Northside bar

Family and friends remembered the life of a Houston woman who was shot and killed outside a local bar on Dec. 18.

Tiffany Rodriguez, 29, was a bartender at Rabbit's Got the Gun Cocktail Bar and was loved by many who attended Wednesday night's vigil.

That Sunday night, Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting outside a Montrose bar on the 2300 block of Grant Street and found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot. She died in the hospital two days later from her injuries.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Grant Street.

The suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Brandon Rashad McKinney, turned himself in on Dec. 21 and has been charged with murder.

Brandon Rashad McKinney (Source: Houston Police Department)

Early reports from police indicate the two were in some sort of relationship at the time of the shooting. Witnesses told police the two got into an argument inside the bar and then went outside.

Tiffany Rodriguez (Photo provided to FOX 26)

Gunshots were heard outside shortly after, and a witness saw Rodriguez lying on the road with a gunshot wound.

Mural of Tiffany Rodriguez outside the Montrose bar where she worked

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.