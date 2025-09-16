2 shot in possible retaliation shooting in southeast Houston: HPD

The Brief Two males have been reported injured, one in critical condition, after being shot in southeast Houston, police say. HPD Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says they believe it was a retaliation shooting. One of the males detained in the shooting was 15-years-old.



A man is in critical condition after being shot in a parking lot in the southeastern part of Houston, says HPD Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

SE Houston possible retaliation shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department units were called to the 6500 block of Bellfort Avenue about a shooting. When they arrived, there was one male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

While officers were investigating, they reported hearing gunshots a few blocks away. The officers discovered another shooting had occurred at a home in the 6500 block of Belmark Street and one male was shot inside the home.

CRIME: S Post Oak crash: Driver killed after vehicle slams into cement barricades

According to HPD, there was another shooting at the home the day before but no one was shot. Police believe the shooting on Bellfort was in retaliation for the shooting the day before.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The two suspects found in the home on Belmark are believed to have shot the first male in the parking lot, said Lt. Horelica. The friend of that male went to the home on Belmark and got into a shooting with the two suspects at the home.

Get news, weather and so much more by downloading the FOX LOCAL app

Both shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals. HPD says the first male found in the parking lot was last said to be in critical condition.

All males involved are in their 20s and one male detained is said to be 15-years-old.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not clear if anyone has been arrested or charged in the shooting.