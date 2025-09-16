S Post Oak crash: Driver killed after vehicle slams into cement barricades

A deadly crash in southwest Houston left one man dead after his vehicle hit a barricade Monday evening.

Southwest Houston deadly crash

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant David Rose says the crash happened on South Post Oak Road northbound at the 610 North entrance.

A red Dodge Charger was driving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit the cement barricades, Sgt. Rose stated, The vehicle slid across the barrier before it caught fire from possible sparks caused by the Charger sliding along the barrier.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Sgt. Rose reports the vehicle lost a wheel and the suspension broke off.

The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the driver's high rate of speed and his identity have not been released.