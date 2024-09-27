How much you need to make to be considered middle class in Bellaire

article

Residents in one Harris County city are among the wealthiest in the country, according to a new study.

GOBankingRates.com analyzed cities across the United States to find the areas with the wealthiest middle class families in the country and Bellaire ended up on the list.

The study looked at the average household income of cities with at least 10,000 residents. The middle class was determined to be two-thirds the average income on the low end and double the average income on the high end.

In Bellaire, the minimum income to be considered middle class is $196,403 and the maximum is $589,210.

Bellaire was the third Texas city on the list, with University Park (7) and Southlake (12) from the Dallas-Fort Worth area also making the list.

The number one spot on the list went to Hillsborough, California, outside of San Francisco. You can be a millionaire there and still considered middle class!

The minimum income to be considered middle class is $359,967 and the maximum is $1,079,900.

U.S. Cities with the Wealthiest Middle Class

1. Hillsborough, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $359,967

Maximum income considered middle class: $1,079,900

2. Short Hills, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $321,145

Maximum income considered middle class: $963,434

3. Winnetka, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $305,992

Maximum income considered middle class: $917,976

4. Piedmont, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $269,606

Maximum income considered middle class: $808,818

5. Alamo, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $257,311

Maximum income considered middle class: $771,934

6. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Minimum income considered middle class: $257,095

Maximum income considered middle class: $771,286

7. University Park, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $254,157

Maximum income considered middle class: $762,470

8. Hinsdale, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $253,653

Maximum income considered middle class: $760,958

9. Great Falls, Virginia

Minimum income considered middle class: $249,157

Maximum income considered middle class: $747,470

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Minimum income considered middle class: $245,201

Maximum income considered middle class: $735,602

11. McLean, Virginia

Minimum income considered middle class: $242,729

Maximum income considered middle class: $728,186

12. Southlake, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $240,052

Maximum income considered middle class: $720,156

13. New Albany, Ohio

Minimum income considered middle class: $234,459

Maximum income considered middle class: $703,376

14. Palos Verdes Estates, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $228,309

Maximum income considered middle class: $684,926

15. Town and Country, Missouri

Minimum income considered middle class: $214,381

Maximum income considered middle class: $643,144

16. Menlo Park, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $211,056

Maximum income considered middle class: $633,168

17. Coto de Caza, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $203,925

Maximum income considered middle class: $611,774

18. Pinecrest, Florida

Minimum income considered middle class: $202,944

Maximum income considered middle class: $608,832

19. San Carlos, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $198,931

Maximum income considered middle class: $596,794

20. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $198,245

Maximum income considered middle class: $594,734

21. Bellaire, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $196,403

Maximum income considered middle class: $589,210