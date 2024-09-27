How much you need to make to be considered middle class in Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Texas - Residents in one Harris County city are among the wealthiest in the country, according to a new study.
GOBankingRates.com analyzed cities across the United States to find the areas with the wealthiest middle class families in the country and Bellaire ended up on the list.
The study looked at the average household income of cities with at least 10,000 residents. The middle class was determined to be two-thirds the average income on the low end and double the average income on the high end.
In Bellaire, the minimum income to be considered middle class is $196,403 and the maximum is $589,210.
Bellaire was the third Texas city on the list, with University Park (7) and Southlake (12) from the Dallas-Fort Worth area also making the list.
The number one spot on the list went to Hillsborough, California, outside of San Francisco. You can be a millionaire there and still considered middle class!
U.S. Cities with the Wealthiest Middle Class
1. Hillsborough, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $359,967
- Maximum income considered middle class: $1,079,900
2. Short Hills, New Jersey
- Minimum income considered middle class: $321,145
- Maximum income considered middle class: $963,434
3. Winnetka, Illinois
- Minimum income considered middle class: $305,992
- Maximum income considered middle class: $917,976
4. Piedmont, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $269,606
- Maximum income considered middle class: $808,818
5. Alamo, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $257,311
- Maximum income considered middle class: $771,934
6. Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Minimum income considered middle class: $257,095
- Maximum income considered middle class: $771,286
7. University Park, Texas
- Minimum income considered middle class: $254,157
- Maximum income considered middle class: $762,470
8. Hinsdale, Illinois
- Minimum income considered middle class: $253,653
- Maximum income considered middle class: $760,958
9. Great Falls, Virginia
- Minimum income considered middle class: $249,157
- Maximum income considered middle class: $747,470
10. Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Minimum income considered middle class: $245,201
- Maximum income considered middle class: $735,602
11. McLean, Virginia
- Minimum income considered middle class: $242,729
- Maximum income considered middle class: $728,186
12. Southlake, Texas
- Minimum income considered middle class: $240,052
- Maximum income considered middle class: $720,156
13. New Albany, Ohio
- Minimum income considered middle class: $234,459
- Maximum income considered middle class: $703,376
14. Palos Verdes Estates, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $228,309
- Maximum income considered middle class: $684,926
15. Town and Country, Missouri
- Minimum income considered middle class: $214,381
- Maximum income considered middle class: $643,144
16. Menlo Park, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $211,056
- Maximum income considered middle class: $633,168
17. Coto de Caza, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $203,925
- Maximum income considered middle class: $611,774
18. Pinecrest, Florida
- Minimum income considered middle class: $202,944
- Maximum income considered middle class: $608,832
19. San Carlos, California
- Minimum income considered middle class: $198,931
- Maximum income considered middle class: $596,794
20. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
- Minimum income considered middle class: $198,245
- Maximum income considered middle class: $594,734
21. Bellaire, Texas
- Minimum income considered middle class: $196,403
- Maximum income considered middle class: $589,210