In our ongoing digital series Behind Breaking Bond, FOX 26's Randy Wallace looks at a new ruling that ends personal recognizance bonds for defendants charged with misdemeanors and is joined by a special guest!

FOX 26's Randy Wallace will be joined by our very own Caroline Collins and Crime Stoppers' Sydney Zuicker.

Tuesday's segment will examine the 5th Circuit ruling that basically ends the federal lawsuit that forced county court at-law judges to give all misdemeanor defendants personal recognizance bonds.

Caroline and Sydney will also discuss what it takes to maintain a social media following.