Beaumont Highway crash: Man knocked into ditch trying to retrieve jet ski

The Brief A man is in stable but critical condition after being hit while trying to retrieve his jet ski off Beaumont Highway near Sheldon. Harris County authorities say the victim was hauling the jet ski on the back of his vehicle and it fell off. Another vehicle hit the trailer that was carrying the jet ski, which then struck the victim and knowkce him into a ditch.



A man was hospitalized after he was hit while trying to retrieve his jet ski off the highway in northeast Harris County near Sheldon.

Beaumont Highway crash

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Berry reports a call came in around 8 p.m. about a major accident on Beaumont Highway near the San Jacinto River.

According to officials, witnesses say a man in a Toyota 4Runner was going westbound on the highway while hauling a jet ski on the back, when the jet ski fell off the trailer. The man pulled over and tried to get his jet ski, as a Volkswagen was going eastbound.

Lt. Berry states the Volkswagen hit the Toyota's trailer and the trailer hit the man trying to retrieve his jet ski. Both the man and the jet ski ended up in a ditch on the eastbound side of Beaumont Highway.

Emergency personnel rushed the man to a hospital in stable but critical condition.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not identified the victim.