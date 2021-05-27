Beach town of Sargent in Matagorda County still dealing with flooding

To those who live in the beach town of Sargent, it’s the gem of Matagorda County.



"It’s beautiful, one of the best fishing bays, probably the best salt water fishing in the state of Texas," said Sargent resident Douglas Allen.



"The low cost of living, the ability to go fishing whenever you want, and really just helping each other out most times," said resident Dave Saba.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



But now, Sargent residents say they need the state and the county’s help. They had two big rain storms recently.



"People who have their own storm gauge says it’s been over 5 inches in each of those storms and it’s caused an incredible amount of flooding," Saba said.



"We’ve still got properties that have flooded docks that are underneath water," Saba said. "We just can’t seem to get rid of all this water."



Residents haven’t seen it take this long for the creek to recede since Hurricane Harvey.



They had more than 50 inches of water then. It’s obviously a drainage problem.

"I think the creek should have been dredged after Harvey," said Allen. "It still hasn’t been cleaned out properly."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



"It’s really disconcerting when you have this kind of flooding and then you see this great press release about how Matagorda County got $8 million to deal with drainage and Sargent is not mentioned in that," said Saba.



Matagorda County Commissioners should expect to get an earful from fed up residents.