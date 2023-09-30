The Better Business Bureau is warning about an online shopping scam that has been reported by TikTok users.

The BBB says they have received multiple reports of the scheme that starts with someone claiming to be a disgruntled store employee out for revenge but ends with the victim losing money on phony or non-existent merchandise.

The BBB says the current version of the scam involves someone claiming to have recently been fired from a high-end jewelry store, and they’re getting revenge by sharing a secret employee discount code to get 100% off the company’s merchandise.

According to the BBB, a consumer reported that you may be able to add the items to your cart for free, but the shipping cost increases disproportionately. Once the order is placed, there is reportedly no way cancel, and they can only be contacted through email.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The BBB says the consumer might receive cheaply made knockoffs or get nothing at all, and the money spent on "shipping" is lost.

They warn consumers to watch out for other variations of the scheme involving other types of items.

The BBB says some ways to avoid online shopping scams are to not fall for deals that are too good to be true, only shop with reputable companies or do your research, and always pay with your credit card to make getting your money back easier.

For more online shopping advice from the BBB, click here.

TikTok also has tips for avoiding scams and says they "seek to remove any content that seeks to exploit the trust of our users for personal benefit, and that includes scam-related content."