Deadly accident reported on Baytown's Fred Hartman Bridge

The Brief An accident was reported in the southbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge. Drivers are asked to find another route until the scene clears. The crash reportedly involved a motorcycle.



Baytown officials are warning drivers of a deadly accident that happened on the Fred Hartman Bridge on Thursday.

Baytown, TX traffic: Fred Hartman Bridge accident

What we know:

The accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Highway 146 and the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says the accident involved a motorcycle.

Drivers are being asked to find another route until the scene is cleared.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

There is no estimate of when the scene will clear.