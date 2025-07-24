Deadly accident reported on Baytown's Fred Hartman Bridge
LIVINGTON, Texas - Baytown officials are warning drivers of a deadly accident that happened on the Fred Hartman Bridge on Thursday.
Baytown, TX traffic: Fred Hartman Bridge accident
What we know:
The accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Highway 146 and the Fred Hartman Bridge.
Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says the accident involved a motorcycle.
Drivers are being asked to find another route until the scene is cleared.
What we don't know:
Details about the crash are limited at this time.
There is no estimate of when the scene will clear.
The Source: City of Baytown social media pages.