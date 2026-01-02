Baytown students hold town hall following fatal stabbing at Sterling High

The Brief Ross S. Sterling High School student Andrew Meismer was fatally stabbed during a campus fight on December 17. The suspect, 18-year-old Aundre Matthews, is currently in custody facing murder charges, with court proceedings set to continue next week. Frustrated students and parents hosted a town hall at Love United Methodist Church to demand stricter safety measures and more transparent disciplinary policies from Goose Creek ISD.



Two weeks after a fatal campus fight claimed the life of a student, the Sterling High School community is seeking answers and demanding policy changes.

What we know:

Students and parents gathered Friday evening for a town hall meeting at Love United Methodist Church.

The forum, organized by the newly-developed Baytown Student Safety Coalition, served as a direct response to the Dec. 17 death of Andrew Meismer, a student at Ross S. Sterling High School who was killed during an altercation on school grounds.

Coalition members outlined several failures they claim occurred during and after the fatal altercation. One student described a chaotic scene where students were placed on a "hold" without explanation, leading to widespread panic.

"No one told us what happened," she said, noting that many students relied on social media for updates because school staff and teachers were not provided with real-time information.

What's next:

The coalition presented three primary demands for the district:

Specialized Oversight: The appointment of a dedicated, certified Campus Behavior Coordinator. Students say currently, the principal fulfills this role, but students argue a specialized official is necessary.

Separated Discipline: Stricter use of disciplinary alternative education programs to separate students with repeat offenses from the general population.

Improved Crisis Response: A complete overhaul of communication protocols, including immediate notification to teachers during emergencies.

"There has been a complete lack of communication from GCCISD and Sterling in the weeks that follow Andrew's passing," said student Ace Ellis. "Their apathetic approach leads us students to feel unimportant to our district. More like tests scores and people. We believe that our district owes students and victims alike an acknowledgment of the tragedy that took place on their property, a recognition of the missteps they have taken, and the plans that prevent future violent acts from occurring."

Student killed in fight

The backstory:

According to authorities, Meismer died from stab wounds sustained during the fight.

The suspect, 18-year-old Aundre Matthews, remains in Harris County custody on a murder charge. Court proceedings for Matthews are expected to resume next week.

Court documents state the two got into a fight over the sale of a $21 THC vape pen.

Matthews has a $3 million bond.

Community concerns

Local perspective:

The town hall comes amid mounting frustration with Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District's leadership.

Community members have raised questions regarding the suspect’s alleged disciplinary history, claiming that prior red flags may have been overlooked.

The meeting was attended by Meismer’s parents and several district officials, including the newly appointed superintendent, who is set to officially begin his tenure next week at the start of the spring semester.

While most school board members present declined to comment, the incoming superintendent spoke with reporters following the forum. He confirmed he has met with the Meismer family and expressed a desire to bridge the gap between the administration and the student body.

"I’m very encouraged by what I observed," said Rodriguez. "It takes a lot of courage and passion to unite and deliver the type of message that they delivered today. So that’s one of the reasons why I said the conversation will not stop here. It will continue, and I look forward to having further conversations with them."

Coalition members asked for further feedback from the community and plan on hosting more events in the future.