Baytown man, ex's new boyfriend critically injure each other during fight, officials say

Two men allegedly sent each other to a hospital after a fight broke out inside a Baytown home overnight.

Baytown: Rosemary Circle altercation

What we know:

According to Harris County Sergeant Robert Wade, deputies were called at about 4 a.m. Sunday to the 5900 block of Rosemary Circle, near the East Freeway and North Main Street.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found one man with two stab wounds and another with two gunshot wounds.

It's believed the altercation stemmed from a property dispute between a homeowner and his ex-girlfriend.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the ex came to the home with her current boyfriend, and a fight eventually broke out inside the home between the two men.

During the fight, the ex-boyfriend and owner of the home was allegedly stabbed. Authorities say he pulled out a pistol and shot the other man.

The homeowner was taken by an ambulance for his stab wounds. Sgt. Wade says the man is in critical condition, but it's not worsening.

The woman's current boyfriend was flown to a hospital for his gunshot wounds. He reportedly went into surgery in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if charges will be filed.