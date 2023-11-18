An intersection in Baytown is closed after a natural gas leak on Saturday.

According to Baytown Fire Department, a pole fell over causing a gas line to break underground at the intersection of W. Baker Road and Bush Road.

This caused a major natural gas leak in the area and the intersection is closed. First responders and CenterPoint crews are working together to turn the gas off.

CenterPoint officials say the power has been turned off and only one customer has been affected, but they can't say how many customers are affected by the gas being turned off.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as CenterPoint is on the scene making repairs.x