Baytown: Eastbound I-10 shut down due to 18-wheeler rollover

The Brief The crash was reported on I-10 East near Main Street. No injuries have been reported. Authorities will update when lanes reopen.



I-10 East is closed off in the Baytown area as first responders work to clear a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Baytown traffic: 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-10 East

What we know:

The crash happened on I-10 East near North Main Street.

An 18-wheeler overturned on the highway. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Photo credit: Baytown Police Department

Authorities will provide updates when the lanes reopen. In the meantime, drivers are advised to find another route.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

There is no information on what caused the crash.