Baytown: Eastbound I-10 shut down due to 18-wheeler rollover
BAYTOWN, Texas - I-10 East is closed off in the Baytown area as first responders work to clear a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
What we know:
The crash happened on I-10 East near North Main Street.
An 18-wheeler overturned on the highway. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Photo credit: Baytown Police Department
Authorities will provide updates when the lanes reopen. In the meantime, drivers are advised to find another route.
What we don't know:
There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
There is no information on what caused the crash.
The Source: Baytown Police Department