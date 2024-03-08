A devastating fire in Baytown killed one person on Friday and a firefighter had to be treated on the scene.

Baytown Fire Department officials responded to the 700 block of Travis Street around 7 a.m. and found a home under heavy flames.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Baytown Fire Department

A second alarm was dispatched for more resources as they worked to attack the fire.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene. A firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Officials say the fire is under investigation by the Baytown Fire Marshal’s office.