A fatal crash occurred in Baytown involving a Cybertruck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. just west of the intersection of Fisher Road and Cedar Port Parkway.

DPS says the Cybertruck was traveling westbound when it left the north side of the road and struck a large concrete culvert. Following the impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Authorities have not yet identified the Cybertruck by its license plate or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Additionally, the identity of the driver remains unknown due to severe burns sustained in the crash. Further details are pending investigation.