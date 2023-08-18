The Houston Texans will host their only home game in the NFL preseason this Saturday as head coach D’Amico Ryans makes his Houston debut. The Texans will take on and take down the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Ticket prices begin at $24 and up kick-off is at 3 p.m. Go Texans!

NBA star, James Harden continues his annual tradition JH-Town Weekend. Keeping a promise to continue to give back to a city that showed him nothing but love. The weekend started at the Houston Food Bank on Friday. Saturday he will host a back to School giveaway at Jack Yates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A private women's empowerment brunch on Sunday, followed by my kind of guy quote, and R&B experience at White Oak music hall from 7 to 10 p.m.

Get ready to shop from over 120 local artist makers and creatives at the vibe artisan market in post. Houston’s X atrium. An indoor event that will feature music by DJ Lifter, complimentary cocktails, an art gallery, more than 20 restaurant concepts, and a photo booth.

Admission is free at POSTHTX from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 401 Franklin Street.

Mariachis make the party come alive! Celebrate the Hispanic culture all weekend long at the Brown Theater at the Wortham Center. Performances by some of the best mariachis in the state of Texas are happening this weekend at the Fourth Annual Mariachi Festival all of the details. Events are happening from Friday through Sunday.

The high school reunion tour finally made its way to the HOU. The Woodlands Mitchell, Pavilion, welcomes rap legend Snoop Dogg, along with Wiz, Khalifa OG, rapper, Too $hort, Warren G, and others, with a very special performance in the Woodlands. Tickets begin at $35 and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Also, happening this weekend is National Latina Day, a day that began in Austin, now celebrated throughout Texas to honor the Latina contributors to digital communities, education, businesses, and corporations.

Head on over to the Esplanade at Navigation for Latina, sip, and shop market. It’s happening Saturday with local vendors complimentary Latina-inspired cocktails, Cumbia’s, and more the free event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NFL Preseason: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium | Saturday, August 19 – Head coach DeMeco Ryans makes his Houston debut when the Texans host their only home game in NFL preseason. $24 and up. 3pm.

4th Annual Mariachi Festival at Wortham Center | Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 – The best mariachis from all over Texas are headed to the Wortham Center to perform during a three-day festival featuring Mariachi Marisposas, Mariachi 7 Lenguas, and Una Noche de Musica con Mariachi Imperial. $29 and up. 7pm.

Vibe Artisan Market at Post Houston | No Cover – Head over to Post Houston’s X Atrium for over 120 local artists, creatives, and makers, a live DJ, complimentary cocktails, over 20 concept restaurants, and more. Noon to 7pm.

Latina Sip & Shop Market at the Esplanade at Navigation | Saturday, August 19 | FREE – Celebrate National Latina Day at the Esplanade with local vendors, complimentary Latina-inspired cocktails, cumbias, and more. 6pm to 10pm.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & More at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | Saturday, August 19 – Crossing the country on their High School Reunion Tour, rap legend Snoop Dogg is joined by Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and others with a special stop in the Woodlands. $35 and up. 6pm.