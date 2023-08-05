If you’re a musician or lover of music, one music showcase in Houston is the place to be in November.

Discovery Green will have their Discover Houston Music Showcase on Nov. 4 at the Anheuser-Busch stage in the middle of downtown to help bring music lovers together for one night.

From August 1 to 31, bands can submit applications to participate in the showcase.

Forty bands will be selected based on skill, originality, repertoire, and presence to enter the voting round.

After that, Houstonians are encouraged to vote on the Discovery Green website from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19 and the three bands with the most votes will be invited to play the Discover Houston Music showcase on Nov. 4.

They will also be invited to play in the University of Houston Downtown Thursday Night Concert series in spring 2024.

"Houston has an amazing amount of talent. This showcase will be a new way to discover bands that want to play the Discovery Green stage and to hear from Houstonians about their favorites," said Discovery Green President Kathryn Lott. "Part of our mission is to shine a light on the arts in Houston and we’re thrilled to be starting this new program to do just that!"

The band with the most votes will receive $1,000, a studio mix, and a produced video of one of their live performances. The two runner-ups will receive $500 to play in the showcase.

The Discover Houston Music showcase is supported by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the Houston Music Advisory Board.