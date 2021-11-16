Bayou City Buzz: Local business featured in Oprah‘s favorite things holiday list

According to Oprah Winfrey, it’s the souffle that’s a must-have for your holiday party. She loved it so much that she selected it as one of her 110 items for Oprah‘s Favorite Things Holiday List.



Imagine the excitement of receiving an email from Oprah Winfrey that your signature dish had been selected for her Favorite Things Holiday List 2021, it happened to one local woman with her soufflés.

The Fab Fete, owned by Elizabeth Swift Copeland, has been a caterer for more than 30 years with a signature dish that her customers have loved.



Luckily for her, after sending Oprah several of her signature soufflés and a little help from a friend of a friend who got the dish to someone close to Oprah, it all worked out.

There are four different flavors that can be shipped overnight to you for an easy bake that’ll have your home smelling good and your guests happy to be there.



The soufflés are in high demand so it is suggested to get them ordered as quickly as you can.



