Bayou City Buzz: How to make a vision board

A brand-new year sometimes means brand-new goals. Some say the best way to go about achieving them is to write them down. Vision boards are one of the most popular ways to lay them all out.

Lifestyle blogger Alexa Darlene walked us through the process.

You’ll need a poster board of any color, markers, a glue stick, scissors, magazines, newspapers & even stickers. They don’t necessarily have to be only in the topics that interest you. It’s not just about pictures, but about the words that stand out to you so you want to make sure to read the headlines as you’re thumbing through.

Each person should do their own separate board. You do want to put at least 10 things down. It should include what you really want to accomplish from finances, a new car, a new home, if you want to manifest a child or a marriage, that should also be included.

You want to attract positivity so make sure not to include anything negative on your board.

And it’s ok if you don’t achieve everything on that list, simply add it to next year’s. Every goal is an achievement, and it should be celebrated.

If you still could use a little more guidance, Alexa will be hosting her 3rd Annual Evolve Vision Board event on January 15.

More details can be found on her Instagram @alexadarling_