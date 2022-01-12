Bayou City Buzz: All 80’s, all the time at local Houston diner

The 80s was a time for extreme fashion, punk rock, bright colors, and cool vibes. Hungry Like the Wolf is an 80s diner in the Heights that will help you escape to the sights & sounds of one of the best decades there ever was.



Duran Duran, Boy George, David Bowie, Prince, Madonna, RUN DMC, and more all over the walls. They also have Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga, arcades that were crucial to those times.

Much of their throwback decor was handcrafted by their team including local artist Hannah Bull, who did the artwork. You’ll be able to watch MTV videos from the past on the big screens and listen to nonstop 80s music.

They’ve also got a wall of local Houstonians high school yearbook photos, an eye exam wall with a Rick Astley twist, and tributes tribute to some old-school legendary radio stations that shined during that era.



Even down to the food & drink menu, they are themed to 80’s.



They’re open daily except for Mondays and are planning extended hours beginning February from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m.

