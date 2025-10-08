Houston bayou body found: Officials recovering body from White Oak Bayou

The Brief A body was found in White Oak Bayou Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of White Oak Drive. This is the 7th body found in Houston-area bayous in the last 30 days. A water rescue is being conducted by Houston Fire Department and the Houston Police Department Dive Team.



A body was found in White Oak Bayou on Wednesday morning after multiple bodies were recovered from surrounding Houston-area bayous in recent weeks.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they are conducting a water rescue in the 1900 block of White Oak Drive after receiving calls about a body around 8 a.m.

The Houston Police Department's Dive Team is en route to assist.

At least 16 bodies found in Houston bayous this year

There have been at least 16 bodies found dead in a Houston-area bayou this year.

Five bodies were recovered in the same week of Sept. 15. The following week, another body was located on Sept. 26.

Timeline:

Sept. 15, 2025: Body recovered in Brays Bayou at 4998 Spur 5 Freeway before 10 a.m. The medical examiner's officer identified the deceased as Jade McKissic, 20 years old . Preliminary investigation indicated there were no signs of trauma or foul play. However, the autopsy results are still pending. Sept. 15, 2025: Body recovered in Hunting Bayou at 13400 E Freeway around 11:50 a.m. The medical examiner had not identified the deceased individual in this incident. Sept. 16, 2025: Body was located at White Oak Bayou at 2200 White Oak Drive at 1:25 p.m. The medical examiner has not identified the individual. Sept. 18, 2025: Body was located at Buffalo Bayou at 400 Jensen Drive around 2 p.m. The medical examiner has not identified the deceased in that incident. Sept. 20, 2025: Body was located at Buffalo Bayou at 900 North York St around 8:25 a.m. The medical examiner has identified the deceased, but the HPD captain says they're unsure if the next of kin has been notified. Sept. 26, 2025: Body was recovered in Buffalo Bayou near Commerce and Milam Street underneath a bridge. The body was recovered by a dive team and has since been determined to be a female.

Police have given no indication that the deaths are related.

Houston mayor claimed ‘No evidence’ of serial killer

What they're saying:

Mayor John Whitmire put out a clear message to the community after the fifth body was found on Sept. 20.

"We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas. Let me say again that there is no evidence that there is a serial killer loose on the streets of Houston. If there was, you would hear it from me first. This is being held to make certain that everyone knows we operate in my administration and HPD in total transparency. What we know and can release to you, you will know as soon as anyone," said Mayor Whitmire.

The Mayor added that he is frustrated by seeing false information circulating around social media.