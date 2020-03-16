Bars, restaurants and other businesses ordered closed in NY, NJ, CT

Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and casinos will be forced to close starting at 8 p.m. Monday across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made Monday morning during a group conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery services.

The steps follow updated guidance that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued yesterday recommending the cancellation or postponement of in-person events consisting of 50 people or more.

The governors are attempting to coordinate a response.

In New York, Gov. Cuomo announced that rules would be waived to allow wineries, distilleries, and bars to sell liquor through takeout during the shutdown.

New York City bars and restaurants were already set to shut their dining rooms Tuesday morning, under a plan that Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington state, along with Los Angeles, are among other places that have ordered bars to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service.