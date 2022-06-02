Barricaded suspect arrested, charged after shooting in Alvin

article

Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the lobby of an Alvin police station on Thursday morning.

The wounded man was treated by Alvin EMS and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to Alvin PD, the shooting actually occurred in the 400 block of W Dumble Street.

Officers responded to the area, along with resources from assisting agencies, where they found a barricaded suspect.

Negotiators then got into contact with the suspect, identified as Jaime Cantu.

The 32-year-old eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Cantu was transported to the Alvin Police Department jail and charged with Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon.

There were no other injuries reported.