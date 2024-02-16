It appears two dogs will survive after one was shot and the other had a collar embedded into his neck.

One pup's name is Leia. She was picked up by BARC on Thursday in the 6300 block of Winfield.

"They got a call about an injured puppy, and it was loose in the area," said HPD officer Nicole Frerichn with the Major Offenders Animal Cruelty division.

SUGGESTED: Hawaiian cat lost during Maui wildfires reunited with family in Montana

"When our medical team was doing the assessment, they did X-rays and found out it had a bullet wound," said Cory Stottlemyer BARC Deputy Shelter Director. "We found actual casing embedded in the dog's shoulder."

"I just couldn't say no to her," said Stephanie Collins.

Her Icaremore4U Animal Rescue is fostering Leia.

"She has a lot of skin issues," Collins said. "Right now she's not a candidate for surgery until she gains some weight and the infection is gone."

On Friday, BARC picked up this dog in the 6500 block of West Montgomery Road.

"The dog was scared which is understandable," said Stottlemyer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

This poor pup had a collar embedded into his neck.

Both of these animal cruelty cases are now under investigation by HPD's Major Offenders Animal Cruelty Division.

"We are in the very early stages of the investigation," said Frerichn. "Right now unfortunately we do not have any suspects."

Visit the Icaremore4U Facebook for more information