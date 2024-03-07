The Congressional Black Caucus extended an invitation to Darryl George, the 18-year-old Black student who faced disciplinary actions for refusing to cut his locs, and his mother Darresha George to accompany the Caucus to the 2024 State of the Union Address.

Darryl George was a student at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu and has been out of the regular classroom since Aug. 31, 2023, due to being suspended or sent to an alternative school because of the length of his hair.

"I started my dreads for a reason and that’s just to feel close to my people. Just to feel my ancestors," George had said following the ruling by a Chambers County Judge who ruled in favor of Barbers Hill ISD by saying the CROWN Act protects male students’ hairstyles, but not their hair length.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford (NV-04) condemned the treatment of Darryl George, stating, "There is no sound justification for the way the Barbers Hill Independent School District is treating Darryl George. Darryl is a young student who just wants to go to school and receive an education."

Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), lead primary sponsor of The CROWN Act, emphasized the need for federal intervention, stating, "The treatment of Darryl George over the last six months highlights the need to pass the CROWN Act on the federal level."