Balloon release held for father of 7-week-old killed in Almeda crash

The Brief On Sunday afternoon, a balloon release was held in Southwest Houston to honor one of the victims in the Almeda Road crash that occurred on Nov. 2nd. The crash involved a drunk-driver that ran a red light and crashed into five other vehicles. Three people died because of the accident. One of the victims was 24-year-old Davion Perry, who leaves behind a seven-week-old baby girl.



On November 2, Houston Police say a drunk driver ran a red light at the intersection of West Orem Drive and Almeda Road in Southwest Houston.

The backstory:

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Tony Jerome Oliver, has since been charged with "intoxication manslaughter — death of multiple people" after the accident. He remains hospitalized per HPD.

One of the vehicles impacted by Oliver, was a white Buick that contained 23-year-old Ronald Cedric Harris III (AKA "Tre"), 24-year-old Davion Perry and a 21-year-old woman inside the car. The two men died at the scene, while the female was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

Sunday, the family of 24-year-old Davion Perry held a balloon release, hoping to honor his memory.

His wife, Chandra Chapron, was in attendance.

"(At) our age, 24 and 23, you don't really see a lot of dads stepping up," Chapron said. "He was there the whole nine months, every hour of labor, even working six days a week. There to hold my legs when I push. There to hold her, there to give her her first bottle feed, hear her first cries."

Perry's mother, Trinice Randle, was also at the release.

"There’s no comfort because my son will never walk through the door," Randle said. "My son will never call me anymore."

The two say they're not sure how they'll see justice truly be served, since no matter the result — it wouldn't bring Perry back to life.

"He’ll never see his daughter grow up, never hear her first words," Chapron said. "Will never see her first day of school. And the only thing he really wanted was to just see her get to that issue where she's walking, talking."

The family has a GoFundMe posted seeking support. Click here to donate.