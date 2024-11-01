Expand / Collapse search

By
Published  November 1, 2024 11:55am CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
Baked pumpkin donuts with cinnamon sugar coating

HOUSTON - There is nothing better than a nice warm pumpkin donut with a hot cup of coffee. On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a healthy spin on the classic!

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • ¾ cup pure pumpkin puree
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • ½ tsp. salt

Coating:

  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a medium size bowl, add the flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Stir until combined and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, crack your eggs and add in the vegetable oil. Using a hand mixer, mix until combined.
  4. Add in the sugar, pumpkin puree and vanilla extract. Mix until it is a light orange color.
  5. Slowly add in the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.
  6. Grease your donut pan.
  7. Add the donut batter to a gallon resealable bag. Cut off the corner.
  8. Pipe the batter into the donut pan, filling about ¾ of the way to the top.
  9. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes.
  10. Let cool for 3 to 5 minutes.
  11. While the donuts are still warm, roll them in the cinnamon and sugar mixture until completely covered.
  12. Enjoy with apple cider or a nice cup of hot coffee!