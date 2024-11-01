There is nothing better than a nice warm pumpkin donut with a hot cup of coffee. On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a healthy spin on the classic!

Baked Pumpkin Donuts with a cinnamon sugar coating. Yummy! These sweet treats will be a hit at your house all season long.

Ingredients:

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup pure pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp. salt

Coating:

¼ cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Method: