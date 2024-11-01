Baked Pumpkin Donuts recipe for Fall: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - There is nothing better than a nice warm pumpkin donut with a hot cup of coffee. On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a healthy spin on the classic!
Baked Pumpkin Donuts with a cinnamon sugar coating. Yummy! These sweet treats will be a hit at your house all season long.
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup pure pumpkin puree
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- ½ tsp. salt
Coating:
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium size bowl, add the flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Stir until combined and set aside.
- In a large bowl, crack your eggs and add in the vegetable oil. Using a hand mixer, mix until combined.
- Add in the sugar, pumpkin puree and vanilla extract. Mix until it is a light orange color.
- Slowly add in the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.
- Grease your donut pan.
- Add the donut batter to a gallon resealable bag. Cut off the corner.
- Pipe the batter into the donut pan, filling about ¾ of the way to the top.
- Bake for 15 to 17 minutes.
- Let cool for 3 to 5 minutes.
- While the donuts are still warm, roll them in the cinnamon and sugar mixture until completely covered.
- Enjoy with apple cider or a nice cup of hot coffee!