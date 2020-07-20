Bahamas to close to U.S. travelers starting Wednesday

article

The Bahamas are closing to U.S. travelers starting at midnight on Wednesday.

In an address on Sunday, the Bahamian prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, made the announcement.

You can read the full address here

"International commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter our borders, except for commercial flights from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union," Dr. Minnis said.

As of Sunday, the Bahamas coronavirus numbers were:

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now at 153.

According to the Surveillance Unit, there have been 49 new cases since our borders fully opened on July 1st.

31 of those new cases were recorded on the island of Grand Bahama.

