Backstage OL Live with the cast of 'Somewhere in Queens' and 'The Covenant'
HOUSTON - The biggest stars in Hollywood join us on BackstageOL Live! every week as Dave Morales and Jon Stenvall take you behind the scenes of SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS with Ray Romano and THE COVENANT with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Plus Backstage interviews with the casts of CHEVALIER, Broken Lizard's QUASI, and the terrifying horror EVIL DEAD RISES.
All this and more on today's episode of BackstageOL Live!
Tune in for the show starting at 6:30 p.m. in the video player above.