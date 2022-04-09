Officials say a baby girl and her mother were hospitalized following a shooting in Texas City overnight Saturday.

Details were scarce as it's an active investigation, so it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What we've learned so far, based on a press release, is Texas City PD were called around 1 a.m. to reports of "shots fired" at an apartment on 13th Ave. N.

While officers were en route to the call, they were asked to find a woman outside the apartment, who said she was hit by a bullet.

Police found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and while tending to her injuries, she asked if officers could check on her child in the apartment.

Inside the apartment, authorities say they found a baby girl, about 2 to 3-years-old in bed with several gunshot wounds.

The child was rushed to UTMB Galveston in serious condition, as was her mother, but in stable condition.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but officials are asking for the public to come forward if they know anything by calling (409) 643-5720.

Additionally, the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information, and would like to remain anonymous, you can reach Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS or online at p3tips.com